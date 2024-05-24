Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/new-studies-show-serious-risks-of-gender-transition/

New studies are highlighting the potential serious permanent harms from using puberty blockers and cross sex hormones for those suffering from gender dysphoria. The push to put minors on a fast course to gender transition appears to be coming to an end as the public, legislative, and medical bodies are all reversing course.

AIRDATE: May 16, 2024