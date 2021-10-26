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MAN LAYS DYING IN FRONT OF HOSPITAL THAT REFUSES TO OPEN THE DOOR - THIS WILL EVENTUALLY HAPPEN HERE
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80 views • October 26, 2021
A video has emerged from apparently a Spanish-speaking country where family members try desperately to revive a man who is part of their family in front of a door to what appears to be some kind of emergency room in a hospital or clinic.
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