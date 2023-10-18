The Federal Factor: Future-Proofing Cannabis Risk Management

James Whitcomb is the CEO of Frontier Risk, a cannabis insurance startup that provides coverage for businesses in the industry.





James Whitcomb is a seasoned professional with extensive experience in cannabis M&A, restructuring, branding, and corporate finance. With a background in finance and a strong track record of leadership, James brings a wealth of expertise to the cannabis industry.





James began his career as a lawyer at a law firm that specializes in cannabis law. He then worked as a consultant to cannabis businesses, helping them with regulatory compliance, business development, and marketing. In 2021, he joined Parallel, a leading cannabis company, as its Chief Development Officer. In that role, he was responsible for overseeing the company's expansion into new markets.





In 2022, James co-founded Frontier Risk to help cannabis businesses get the insurance coverage they need to operate safely and compliantly. The company has already raised $3 million in funding and is in the process of expanding its product offerings.





Summary:

00:00 - Intro

00:25 - Industry update

01:50 - Unique risks and challenges

05:39 - Cannabis VS Traditional Ag

07:19 - Artificial Intelligence

10:01 - Rescheduling & its impact

12:05 - crystal ball predictions

Guest:

James Whitcomb, CEO at Frontier Risk

https://www.linkedin.com/in/jameshwhitcomb/





Host:

Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/





