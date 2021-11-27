44 MPH down Mt Olympus on a 42 year old Raleigh from Morehead Cyclery

Got this out of a pile of bikes from old Mr. Watkins in Salt Lick Kentucky about 2001, repacked bearings, new pedals, new "French" fork after I hit black Ice and it was in the back of my Ranger. ( need to straighten the original,) did not realize I was being video'd, Tim H. said max speed was 42mph which I could have ran the speed on up but I knew the stop sign was at the bottom and traffic was possible. At the time my weight was about 270lbs and this was about 5 miles from the end of a hilly, 28mile "Lollipop" loop out of Salt Lick Ky up OLD STATE ROAD , one of the oldest paved roads in Kentucky, from the RR station up to the Olympia Springs old mineral springs bath resort visited by famous folks of over 100 years ago llke President Taft. IT is , off to the right of the Stop Sign off Rt 36 .