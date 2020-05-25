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ONE WORLD Scientific DICTATORSHIP 2020
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43 views • May 25, 2020
The depopulation agenda...
Green is the new RED!
Speakers:
Dr. MICHAEL COFFMAN
Jeffrey Steinberg.
Daniel Estulin.
DENNIS SMALL
MICHAEL BILLINGTON
*Fair use:
Network (MGM - 1976)
Bilderberg - the Movie (Gaia 2016)
https://www.youtube.com/redirect?redir_token=7GV0-D0z9aifhNuKiNTZjrAhD0B8MTU5MDQ4MTQ4N0AxNTkwMzk1MDg3&q=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gaia.com%2Fvideo%2Fbilderberg-movie&event=video_description&v=xTLZBWxvDNY
EndGame: Blueprint for Global Enslavement (2007)
Green is the new RED!
Speakers:
Dr. MICHAEL COFFMAN
Jeffrey Steinberg.
Daniel Estulin.
DENNIS SMALL
MICHAEL BILLINGTON
*Fair use:
Network (MGM - 1976)
Bilderberg - the Movie (Gaia 2016)
https://www.youtube.com/redirect?redir_token=7GV0-D0z9aifhNuKiNTZjrAhD0B8MTU5MDQ4MTQ4N0AxNTkwMzk1MDg3&q=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gaia.com%2Fvideo%2Fbilderberg-movie&event=video_description&v=xTLZBWxvDNY
EndGame: Blueprint for Global Enslavement (2007)
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