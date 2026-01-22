CHP Talks: Jim Enos—Justice for Women!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
January 22, 2026: My guest this week is Jim Enos, Ontario President for the CHP and President of the Hamilton-Wentworth Family Action Council. Jim and the CHP are headed to the Ontario Court of Appeals on February 3rd, 2026—to defend freedom of speech regarding gender and family issues—specifically the right to proclaim the biological reality and dictionary definition that a woman is an adult female. Jim brings us up to date on the appeal and we invite viewers and listeners to help us win this important battle for the culture.
You can view the poster at the heart of this case, learn more about the battle for women’s rights and contribute to the cause at: https://www.chp.ca/gender
