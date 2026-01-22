CHP Talks: Jim Enos—Justice for Women!

January 22, 2026: My guest this week is Jim Enos, Ontario President for the CHP and President of the Hamilton-Wentworth Family Action Council. Jim and the CHP are headed to the Ontario Court of Appeals on February 3rd, 2026—to defend freedom of speech regarding gender and family issues—specifically the right to proclaim the biological reality and dictionary definition that a woman is an adult female. Jim brings us up to date on the appeal and we invite viewers and listeners to help us win this important battle for the culture.

You can view the poster at the heart of this case, learn more about the battle for women’s rights and contribute to the cause at: https://www.chp.ca/gender





Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada





CHP Talks is available as an audio podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824





Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate





GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/