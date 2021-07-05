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You cannot be popular and follow Jesus!
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101 views • July 05, 2021
This video explains why these two are mutually exclusive, you cannot have both at the same time. Do you want to know why, and follow Jesus? Or do you want to be popular even if it means compromising with the truth to be popular?
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey #ministry #sermon
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey #ministry #sermon
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