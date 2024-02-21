BGMCTV THE CITY GATE MESSIANIC BIBLE STUDY RUTH 014
The City Gate Messianic Bible Study Book of Ruth 014
Chapter 4 Part 4
Ruth Chapter 4
SECTION 1 V01-04 Then he said to the redeeming kinsman
SECTION 2 V05-08 the redeemer said to Bo`az, "Buy it for yourself
SECTION 3 V09-12 I am purchasing from Na`omi all that belonged to Elimelekh
SECTION 4 V13-15 Adonai enabled her to conceive, and she gave birth to a son.
SECTION 5 V16-17 A son has been born to Na`omi
SECTION 6 V18-22 Here is the genealogy
