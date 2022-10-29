Pfizer Whistleblower Brook Jackson Tells Her Story

In September, Pfizer whistleblower Brook Jackson came forward with her explosive report about the company’s alleged malfeasance, citing ‘falsified data’ and manipulated clinical trials. In January, she filed a lawsuit against Pfizer for committing fraud against the American people, In February, the judge ruled that the lawsuit, being led by attorney Robert Barnes, can proceed to pre-trial discovery phase. It is now on the verge of potentially going to trial.

