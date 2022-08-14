Steve Bannon: The Control of the Banks Has To Come Back to the People

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https://gnews.org/post/p185bab55
08/10/2022 Steve Bannon: In America, 24 prime brokers essentially own and control the Federal Reserve. All they’ve done is to enrich themselves and the top 1%. It has to be broken up, the control has to come back to the people. We can never again decide to print money just on its own volition, which has led to this massive inflation and concentration of assets