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NATTY DREAD RISE AGAIN
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61 views • January 04, 2022
This short video provides justification for the Rastafarians' claim of divinity for Haile Selassie. It fulfills the Rasta's belief that they were given a special form of Revelation.
The short video I refer to is called IT IS GOING TO BE BIBLICAL and can be found on my Brighteon channel. Music clip from Free Music Archive - Artist = Corty
Song= New World Order Pt. 1
The short video I refer to is called IT IS GOING TO BE BIBLICAL and can be found on my Brighteon channel. Music clip from Free Music Archive - Artist = Corty
Song= New World Order Pt. 1
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