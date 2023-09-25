Create New Account
🇲🇽 Failed state | Yesterday In Mexico the Sinaloa Cartel Showed Their Power By Parading The Streets In a Large Armed Convoy, Imagine Criminals Holding A Parade In Amsterdam Like This
🇲🇽 Failed state | Yesterday In Mexico the Sinaloa Cartel Showed Their Power By Parading The Streets In a Large Armed Convoy, Imagine Criminals Holding A Parade In Amsterdam Like This, Mexico Is Truly A Failed State.

failed statetheir poweryesterday in mexicothe sinaloa cartel showedby parading the streets in a large armed convoyimagine criminals holding a parade in amsterdam like thismexico is truly a failed state

