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CBP Agent Shuttling Illegals Tells Veritas Reporter: There's no one patrolling the border
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40 views • February 08, 2022
Project Veritas.
New Recordings show CBP agent shuttling Illegal Immigrants into the country and telling a Project Veritas reporter that "There's no one patrolling the border."
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vub6eg-cbp-agent-shuttling-illegals-tells-veritas-reporter-theres-no-one-patrollin.html
New Recordings show CBP agent shuttling Illegal Immigrants into the country and telling a Project Veritas reporter that "There's no one patrolling the border."
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vub6eg-cbp-agent-shuttling-illegals-tells-veritas-reporter-theres-no-one-patrollin.html
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