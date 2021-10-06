If You're Being Pressured To Get Jabbed , This Guy Has Some Advice.

I don't have the source information, if anyone knows who he is, feel free to include so that credit can be given to him.



Here is the script of the questions he gives



Don't Decline



Provide Questions In Writing Or Email



I'd be most grateful if you could please provide the following information in accordance with the statutory legal requirements



1.) Can you please advise me of the approved legal status of any required drug and if it's experimental?



2.) Can you please provide details and assurances that the required drug has been fully,independently and rigorously tested against control groups and the subsequent outcomes of those tests



3.) Can you please advice a full list of contents of the required drug I am to receive and if any are toxic to the body?



4.) Can you please fully advise of all the adverse reactions associated with the required drug since it's introduction?



5.) Can you please confirm that the required drug you are advocating is NOT experimental mRNA gene altering therapy?



6.) Can you please confirm that I will not be under any duress from yourself as my employers in compliance with the Nuremberg code?



7.) Can you please advise me of the likely risk of fatality should I be unfortunate to contract Covid-19 and the likelyhood of recovery?



Once I have received the above information in full and I am satisfied that there is no threat to my health I will be happy to accept your offer to receive the treatment but with certain conditions, namely that:



1.) You confirm that I will suffer no harm following acceptance of this, the offer must be signed by a fully qualified Doctor who will take full legal and financial responsibility for any injuries occurring to myself and/or from any insurrections by authorized personel reguarding these procedures.



3.) In the event that I should have to decline the offer of required drug, please confirm that it will not compromise my position and that I will not suffer prejudice and discrimination as a result, I would also advise that my inalienable rights are reserved