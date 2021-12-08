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Doctors Reporting Vax Injuries are Silenced and Ignored
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175 views • December 08, 2021
This disturbing video explains how medical doctors who have become covid vaccine injured are ignored and discouraged when reporting their injuries. They are told "we're not seeing safety signals. Everything is fine." The FDA, CDC, and NIH is covering up and ignoring vaccine injuries. Doctors fear of retribution from the medical authorities prevents them from speaking out.
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