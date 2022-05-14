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Do the Great American Eclipses Point to Famine?
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75 views • May 14, 2022
Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/do-the-great-american-eclipses-point-to-famine/
Prophetess Elizabeth says, "In the last few years we have been seeing some signs in the heavens, which I believe points to the SEASON that we are in!
One such sign happened in September 2017 with the ‘REVELATION 12 SIGN‘ in the heavens."
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/do-the-great-american-eclipses-point-to-famine/
Prophetess Elizabeth says, "In the last few years we have been seeing some signs in the heavens, which I believe points to the SEASON that we are in!
One such sign happened in September 2017 with the ‘REVELATION 12 SIGN‘ in the heavens."
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