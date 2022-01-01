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Get Wisdom Radio Show - Karma and Your Fate Can It Be Changed Eleven
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3 views • January 01, 2022
Karma and Your Fate—Can It Be Changed?
We all know that what goes around comes around, but who is turning the wheel of karma? What really happens when people seem to get away with wrongdoing? Are people’s misfortunes a punishment from the Almighty, or more likely a repeating pattern of their prior misfortunes? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. Creator has explained the Law of Karma in a way we can all understand and use to guide our lives, and points the way to our ultimate healing. Join us for these life-changing revelations!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
We all know that what goes around comes around, but who is turning the wheel of karma? What really happens when people seem to get away with wrongdoing? Are people’s misfortunes a punishment from the Almighty, or more likely a repeating pattern of their prior misfortunes? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. Creator has explained the Law of Karma in a way we can all understand and use to guide our lives, and points the way to our ultimate healing. Join us for these life-changing revelations!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
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