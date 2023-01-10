Welcome To Proverbs Club.Invitation From Wisdom.
Proverbs 9:4b-5 (NIV).
4b) To those who have no sense she says,
5) “Come, eat my food
and drink the wine I have mixed.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Wisdom invites the fool to come and eat and drink with her.
Enjoy the fruits of wisdom and find your Narrow Path.
