Welcome To Proverbs Club.Invitation From Wisdom.

Proverbs 9:4b-5 (NIV).

4b) To those who have no sense she says,

5) “Come, eat my food

and drink the wine I have mixed.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Wisdom invites the fool to come and eat and drink with her.

Enjoy the fruits of wisdom and find your Narrow Path.

https://pc1.tiny.us/5buye5sw

#wisdom #those #no #sense #she #says #come #eat #my #food #drink #wine #mixed