https://honkfm.com/130/tennessee-ernie-frog-four-more-shots

Lyrics:

Some people say a man is made outta mud



A vaxxed man's made outta clots of blood

Clots of blood and canceress bones

A mind that's a-weak and a heart that will explode

You give 'em 4 more shots, what do you get?

Another deep clot and ya closer to death

St. Peter, don't you call me 'cause I can't go

I owe my soul to the pharmacist store

I was jabbed one mornin', I went and jumped in the line

I watched one collaspe and another one die

I rolled up my shelve and they gave me a poke

And the jew boss said, "Well, does it burn your soul"

You give em 4 more shots, what do you get?

Another deep clot and ya closer to death

St. Peter, don't you call me 'cause I can't go

I owe my soul to the pharmacist store

I was jabbed one mornin', it was drizzlin' rain

Complying and no trouble are my middle name

I was jabbed at the zoo by an ol' fatty nurse

And now I can't run with this heart exploding cruse

You give 'em 4 more shots, what do you get?

Another deep clot and ya closer to death

St. Peter, don't you call me 'cause I can't go

I owe my soul to the pharmacist store

If you see jabby comin', better step aside

A lotta men didn't, a lotta men died

Keep fist of iron, and pick this hill

Cause If the heart explosion don't get you

Then the alien clots will

You give em 4 more shots, what do you get?

Another deep clot and ya closer to death

St. Peter, don't you call me 'cause I can't go

I owe my soul to the pharmacist store