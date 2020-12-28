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BIDEN Caught on HOT MIC Tells 13yr Old Girl He's Horny READ DESCRIPTION Same Girl on Hunter's Laptop Having Sex says OAN
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3336 views • December 28, 2020
Uploading highre rez video soon. video that tells us what Biden said to Maggie Coons the daughter of Sentator Chris Coons. https://youtu.be/B9hRIro02Pc He says to Maggie Coons, " BTW, Wanna know how HORNY I am to have a 13 yr old girl standing next to me?.. Talk to my Daughter Ashely about the film."... Now after the swearing in ceremony everyone goes back to Bidens home for a party. Naturally all the adults hang out and the kids probably have their own room or space they congregate and play. Why did Biden tell her to " talk to my daughter Ashley about the film"..???... All teens want to be a reality star or on TV. Ashley was most likely Hunter's procurer. Reporter woman Channel of OAN saw all the videos on Hunter Biden's laptop and has confirmed Hunter is having sex with Maggie Coons at the same age she was in this video which we can conclude that she was allegedly procured at the Biden party, maybe drugged in her soda pop and Hunter had his way with her on film. This film maybe used to also blackmail the parents so Sentator Coons votes the way the Deep State wants. This is how they control both parties and also fulfill their pedo fedish. DISGUSTING.
SHARE THIS WILL ALL YOUR FRIENDS AND BIDEN VOTERS ,WAKE THEM UP!!!.
If you meet someone out and about have this video cued up and show them. Seeing/Hearing is believing.
SHARE THIS WILL ALL YOUR FRIENDS AND BIDEN VOTERS ,WAKE THEM UP!!!.
If you meet someone out and about have this video cued up and show them. Seeing/Hearing is believing.
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