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Police Shooting Checks the Right Race Box - GO RIOT!
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84 views • December 05, 2020
Walter Williams was shot by police after approaching them wielding a knife. As the police shooting checked the correct racial box, riots naturally ensued in the west Philadelphia area and one individual used his truck and ran over police and attempted vehicular murder. As these riots continue, as the Democrats actively promote division in America in order to gain power, the bonds which unite our republic are fraying rapidly.
#WalterWilliams #policeshooting #philadelphiariots
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
#WalterWilliams #policeshooting #philadelphiariots
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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