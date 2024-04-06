Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
April 5, 2024
Pastor Stan shares new information on a dream from Terry Bennett. In this dream Terry finds himself getting a glimpse of what is in store for our Nation, and although tough times are coming, the good news is it will be short lived.
00:00 - Intro
01:52 - Look down the Road
09:29 - Functional Disabilities
12:16 - No Longer 50 States
20:03 - Reached Crescendo
23:31 - Disabling Functions
25:19 - Shortages in Supply and Demand
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4neijn-new-info-trouble-soon-but-short-lived-04052024.html
