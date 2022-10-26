Dr. Andrew Kaufman - Do Viruses Really Exist & Can They Be Transmitted?

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Dr. Andrew Kaufman joins us for an in-depth discussion on the existence of viruses and whether they can be transmitted, taking us through a history of previous "pandemics" such as the Spanish Flu where researchers were not able to prove human-to-human transmission, even though they desperately tried to. https://www.infowarsstore.com/