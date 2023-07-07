What Happens When We Go To Sleep, Silver Cord, What Spheres Can Spirit Body Frequent During the Sleep State? Locations in Spirit World, Why We Don’t Want to Sleep, Soul Condition & Law Of Attraction

67 views • •

Original:https://youtu.be/rnCyXoPlVl4 20111106 Spirit Life - The Sleep State S1P1

Cut: 00m29s - 14m16s

Website: https://www.divinetruth.com



Keywords hell spirituality simple summerland soul food divine love path silver cord soul healing soul search soul development feel everything i want to heal my soul soul transformation with god feel to heal driven by truth not fear precious child of god gods universal laws spheres and dimensions soul awakening soul condition and law of attraction dream state vs sleep state spirit body and soul afterlife and spirit world i dont want to sleep i want to know everything