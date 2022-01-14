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War Drums: Could Proud, Arrogant USA Get Sucker-Punched by Russia, Iran, and North Korea?
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484 views • January 14, 2022
The Biden Administration said the threat of war between Russia and Ukraine remains high as military experts prepare combat options in case tension between the two countries erupt into open warfare. US Ambassador Michael Carpenter said that the drumbeat of war is sounding loud and the rhetoric has become shrill.
White House national security advisor Jake Sullivan said the threat of a Russian military invasion of Ukraine is high. And Poland’s foreign minister Zbigniew Rau said that the European continent could be plunged into war with Russia.
Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart have the full report to keep you informed.
Airdate 1/14/22
White House national security advisor Jake Sullivan said the threat of a Russian military invasion of Ukraine is high. And Poland’s foreign minister Zbigniew Rau said that the European continent could be plunged into war with Russia.
Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart have the full report to keep you informed.
Airdate 1/14/22
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