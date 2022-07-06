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FULL SHOW: Breaking: Texas to Declare Invasion at Southern Border In Attempt to Curtail Biden Open Border Policies
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10 views • July 06, 2022

A group of more than a dozen judges, attorneys and sheriffs held a press conference, which was ignored by media and politicians, where they officially declare an invasion is happening at the Southern Border, and they all give their testimonies and accounts of how bad the Biden open border is. Not only are individuals at the Southern Border warning what a disaster Biden has been, an anonymous Democrat in Congress has written a letter warning how it’s even worse than it appears. Gay pride month may have ended, but the pedophile and leftist lust to groom children did not, as perhaps some of the worst gay pride for kids events emerges after the month concludes. A judge has ordered Pfizer to produce evidence of covid vaccine efficacy and ingredients by tomorrow and a mother gets charged in the death of her child whom she forced on a vegan diet.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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