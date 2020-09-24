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Satan/the Devil, could be a Superior Species Reptilian that once sat the Thrones of Mankind & Black-Egypt,
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872 views • September 24, 2020
This third part is for the more open minded and perceptive viewers- These three parts are not for amusement- It takes quite a lot of research to find out things they don't want you to know--
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