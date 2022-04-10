【Ukraine Rescue】An Israel NGO Volunteer Endorses Taking Down the Chinese Communist Party

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【Ukraine Rescue】04/08/2022 Nicole introduces Mr. Miles Guo to an NGO volunteer from Israel that He’s the leader of Whistleblowers’ Movement and is followed by hundreds of millions of Chinese people who aim to take down the CCP. The volunteer added:”Including people around the world, we are all for taking down the CCP!”