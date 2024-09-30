War Against Israel, Tribulation Timeline, Red Heifers, and the Rapture - Mondo Gonzales

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
God will make the world new, the way it was meant to be, but the road to restoration will not be easy. The End Times - and the seven year Great Tribulation - will not only destroy most of the world, but it will usher in an era of unprecedented persecution for those who place their faith in the Lord during the seven year tribulation period. Mondo Gonzales is a Bible teacher and author who has researched End Times prophecy extensively. He talks in-depth about the significance of the Feast of Trumpets, the prophecy of the red heifers, and whether Christians will be raptured to be with the Lord before or after the Tribulation. “We are living in a very unique time in history that's unprecedented,” he says. The end may be near, but the hope of Christ waits just around the corner.
TAKEAWAYS
Biblical prophecy points to the validity of God’s Word and the present hope of Christ’s future return
About 70 percent of Biblical prophecies have come to pass
The New Age strangely predicts that a group of people will someday “disappear,” perhaps alluding to the rapture of God’s church
Biblical prophecy gives us answers in our chaotic world and a framework for why things happen the way they do
