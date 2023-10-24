Create New Account
Novo Nordisk wzywa nas do usunięcia filmów, pod groźbą kary!! Zaczęło się!
Published Tuesday

Bracia Rodzeńhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fmN4rnLyIjY&t=841s

Ważny Live! Dziś otrzymaliśmy list od prawników firmy Novo Nordisk.

Mamy 10 dni na usunięcie lub zmodyfikowanie filmów, w których wypowiadamy swoje zdanie na temat ich leku - Ozempik!!

cenzuramedycynabracia rodzen

