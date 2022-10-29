Create New Account
554 - FOJC Radio - Prophetic Spirit Of Anti-Christ - David Carrico 10-28-2022
554 - FOJC Radio - Prophetic Spirit Of Anti-Christ - David Carrico 10-28-2022

The correct contact information is contained in the description below. Some videos from our past may have incorrect meeting times, places, and contact information.


FOJC Radio - David Carrico & Donna Carrico - Followers of Jesus Christ Radio

" Where the Truth in God's Word Is Found "


Followers of Jesus Christ Web Site:

http://www.fojcradio.com

or http://www.ritualabusefree.org


" Preaching the Gospel of the Kingdom & Teaching the Doctrine of Jesus Christ To the Whole World "


BRIGHTEON CHANNEL https://www.brighteon.com/channels/overcomer


YOU TUBE CHANNEL UNDERGROUND CHURCH FOJC

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0RmdJ0nhShuDLp8Q41Blwg


“NEW” RUMBLE CHANNEL https://rumble.com/c/c-704825


THE DOCTRINE OF CHRIST SERIES are with Jimmy Cooper at Jimvision on You tube. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClUvYf3rZHvqQloMEoEFtlw?view_as=subscriber


PODCASTS FOR THE DOCTRINE OF CHRIST SERIES AUDIOS

https://the-doctrine-of-christ.simplecast.com/


Jimmy has now put THE FOJC VAULT VIDEOS on Brighteon.

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fojcvault


To receive notices for Friday night Remnant Gathering messages or other programs we are on, send an email to: [email protected] with : “Sign Up” in the Subject line.


RADIO PAGE at: http://www.fojcradio.com/RADIO.htm#fojc radio

We Are *on Air LIVE *** Every Friday for Remnant Gathering

@ 6 PM Central Time

Please Join the Chat Room with other Listeners where Scriptures & Comments are posted

or, Listen to the 24/7 Auto DJ with Teachings, Music, and other Audios.


If You Missed Any Radio Church and other Messages, You can listen to our Radio Channel Auto DJ https://www.fojcradio.com/fojc-radio/


or Podcast page here: https://www.fojcradio.com/podcasts/


“NEW” Remnant Gathering Locations

http://www.fojcradio.com/Feedback.htm#Locations


CONTACT INFORMATION:

David and Donna Carrico

Followers of Jesus Christ

P. O. BOX 671

Tell City, IN 47586

Phone -812-836-2288

Email - [email protected]


goddesssatanprophecyrapturechild abusenystvsexdevilkaballahfallen angelsfreemasonryangelsmysticismnephilimincestlucifereternaltranslationsmark of beastdavid carricofojc radiodonna carricoparousiabeastiality

