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8,000 PENNIES PUTTING THINGS INTO PERSPECTIVE WORLD POPULATION VS C19 DEATHS (CDC INFLATED NUMBERS)
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20 views • May 07, 2021
This is well done with 8,000 pennies, representing 1 million people for each penny.
Dave Sims: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnD3xnXX0tnByzB2I4hQiIA
https://youtu.be/9mwO5g_NRC4
8,000 pennies
Source: Sixth Sense via Jim Crenshaw
Dave Sims: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnD3xnXX0tnByzB2I4hQiIA
https://youtu.be/9mwO5g_NRC4
8,000 pennies
Source: Sixth Sense via Jim Crenshaw
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