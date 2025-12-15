BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
"Good Muslim' Hero Does Not Wash Away or Cancel Out the Imported Islamic Terrorism + Murder
The Sydney Hanukkah attack was pure evil. Two Islamist gunmen murdered 15, including a child. Then, a brave Muslim fruit vendor became a hero, tackling one of the killers. But did the media and the 'Woke Left' use his heroism to instantly "balance the scales" and silence criticism of the ideology that fueled the attack?


This isn't 'Not All Muslims'—It's basic intellectual HONESTY.


We must praise the fruit vendor's courage—he saved lives. But using his individual heroism as a political prop to LAUNDER the poisonous ideology of Islamism is moral cowardice! It’s the "soft bigotry of lowered expectations."


I'm exposing the grotesque moral accounting that says: One hero cancels out two terrorists. It's time to stop the virtue signaling and start condemning the supremacist ideas incompatible with Western civilization. Don't let a good man's actions shield bad ideas!


Watch and let me know: Is the 'Good Muslim Quota' a cynical attempt to silence truth?


#Islamism #Terrorism #PoliticalCorrectness #MoralAccounting #SydneyAttack #BondiBeach


