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Fiddling the COVID-19 Death Figures
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43 views • April 30, 2020
This video - originally recorded by David Icke and reproduced by Big Gee's Blog turns the spotlight on the way that the Cabal controlled establishment, in their desperation to try and convince people of the deadliness of the virus have been 'cooking the books'.
Where are all the wonderful investigative journalists at the British Bullshit Corporation? Too busy social distancing and picking their noses - waiting for the next bit of propaganda to land on their desk for them to spew out over the airways!
Where are all the wonderful investigative journalists at the British Bullshit Corporation? Too busy social distancing and picking their noses - waiting for the next bit of propaganda to land on their desk for them to spew out over the airways!
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