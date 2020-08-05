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[Aug 5, 2020] 5 Reasons Why There Was No 2nd Incursion of Fallen Angels Mating With Women (2011)
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62 views • August 06, 2020
This clip is from one of my first presentations on this topic. It was from my lecture, "The Mt. Hermon-Roswell Connection," which I gave at the Future Congress Conference back in 2011. In it, I give 5 reasons why I do not believe there were any other "incursions" of angels coming down and mating with women again and again after the Flood. These were just some of my initial thoughts on the topic. Of course, over the years, I have significantly elaborated on these points and have even found more reasons to dismiss the 2nd Incursion Thesis since then. You can find those reasons in many of my Archon Invasion series of lectures, which are also available here on my channel.
You can watch the full presentation of this particular presentation here: https://youtu.be/ci5rOo8afL8
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You can watch the full presentation of this particular presentation here: https://youtu.be/ci5rOo8afL8
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
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