SPECIAL REPORT - Threat of U.S. Invasion of Haiti and the West's Puppet Government - Redacted News, 112922

In this Redacted: Special Report Dan Cohen reports on the American invasion of Haiti and the western targeting of opposition leader Jimmy Chérizier. Why are western leaders keen on keeping Haiti in a cycle of poverty while exploiting the country's rich natural resources.





✅ Sign up for our Free DAILY newsletter, delivered right to your inbox first thing in the morning. ➜ https://redacted.inc





💥 Follow us on RUMBLE:

Come follow us on Rumble, a free speech platform, just in case anything happens to the YouTube channel due to censorship. https://Rumble.com/Redacted





💰 moomoo Open and Deposit to get up to 15 FREE stocks valued at $30,000 ➡ https://redacted.inc/moomoo





🇦🇺 And for our Australian friends you can sign up for Moomoo to get up to $10 cash for every $100 funded (Up to $50) https://j.moomoo.com/00l2fm





🚨 JOIN THE REDACTED REBELLION:

We're being censored, and it's more important than ever to have a home away from these big tech oligarchs. That's why we built https://redacted.inc Please come on over and sign up for FREE so we always have a way to stay in touch. 🚨





LIVE STREAM SCHEDULE:

Monday - Thursday 1PM PST / 3PM CENTRAL / 4PM EST





📺 Want to bypass chat limits on our LIVE streams?

Become a YouTube Channel Member today. This is TOTALLY different than the community over at Redacted.inc. Head to this link to join:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoJh...





#redacted #claytonmorris #natalimorris #news #independentjournalists

-----





About Clayton and Natali Morris:

Clayton Morris is a former Fox News anchor. In Redacted, Clayton and his wife Natali take an in-depth look at the legal, social, financial, and personal issues that matter to you. They want to set the record straight and bring you the stories nobody else is telling. Along with the facts and the full picture, Redacted offers real-world analysis without an agency driven by corporate overloads. With Clayton’s extensive journalism experience, he isn’t afraid to demand the truth from authorities. Redacted is an independent platform, unencumbered by external factors or restrictive policies, on which Clayton and Natali Morris bring you quality information, balanced reporting, constructive debate, and thoughtful narratives.





DISCLAIMER:





Some of the links in this description and in our videos may be affiliate links, and pay us a small commission if you use them. We really appreciate the support.





The content in our Youtube videos SHALL NOT be construed as tax, legal, insurance, construction, engineering, health & safety, electrical, financial advice, or other & may be outdated or inaccurate; it is your responsibility to verify all information. We are not financial advisers. We only express our opinions based on our experiences. Your experience may be different. Investing of any kind involves risk. While it is possible to minimize risk, your investments are solely your responsibility. You must conduct your own research. There is NO guarantee of gains or losses on investments.









These videos are for entertainment purposes ONLY. IF stocks or companies are mentioned, we MAY have an ownership interest in them -- DO NOT make buying or selling decisions based on these videos. If you need advice, please contact a qualified CPA, attorney, insurance agent, contractor/electrician/engineer/etc., financial advisor, or the appropriate professional for the subject you would like help with. Linked items may create a financial benefit for our company.