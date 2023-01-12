Recap of the interview I did about A.I. with my aunt who is blind

Glaucoma and retina ageing has many causes and genetic would be somewhere at the bottom of that list. However, this interview was mostly about the emerging A.I. technologies and possibilities to "improve life" with which my aunt disagreed!! And with reason!! Everybody should listen to her words as a message to the world.
A smart and happy person, happier than most I'd say, independent and a good sense of humour.
Tante Ada, we love you 🙏💖
