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Ozone Injection Helps Knee Injury, Former Professional Soccer Player
Rucker Integrative Medicine
Rucker Integrative Medicine
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47 views • March 12, 2020
Bino Rucker, M.D. and Rucker Integrative Medicine are proud to present another video showcasing the healing capacity of ozone therapy. Meet our friend Slavko who is a former professional soccer player. We met Slavko at Longwood Athletic Club playing tennis, and Slavko had tweaked his knee while playing tennis. Slavko decided to come to our office and get an ozone injection in the knee. One ozone injection, Slavko's knee was a 100% in three days.

If you suffer from chronic pain from a sports related injury and want to consider alternative therapies such as an ozone injection or stem cell therapy, call our office at (941) 448-1199 or email us at [email protected]. You can also go to our website at www.ruckerozonedo.com
Keywords
healthozoneintegrative medicinearthritisknee painsoccersports injury
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy