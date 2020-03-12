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Ozone Injection Helps Knee Injury, Former Professional Soccer Player
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47 views • March 12, 2020
Bino Rucker, M.D. and Rucker Integrative Medicine are proud to present another video showcasing the healing capacity of ozone therapy. Meet our friend Slavko who is a former professional soccer player. We met Slavko at Longwood Athletic Club playing tennis, and Slavko had tweaked his knee while playing tennis. Slavko decided to come to our office and get an ozone injection in the knee. One ozone injection, Slavko's knee was a 100% in three days.
If you suffer from chronic pain from a sports related injury and want to consider alternative therapies such as an ozone injection or stem cell therapy, call our office at (941) 448-1199 or email us at [email protected]. You can also go to our website at www.ruckerozonedo.com
If you suffer from chronic pain from a sports related injury and want to consider alternative therapies such as an ozone injection or stem cell therapy, call our office at (941) 448-1199 or email us at [email protected]. You can also go to our website at www.ruckerozonedo.com
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