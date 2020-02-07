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President Trump Calls Democrats Evil And Corrupt After Senate Votes To Acquit - War Room Full Show
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0 view • February 07, 2020
President Trump continues the epic week with powerful statements at the Prayer Breakfast and then an hour long speech declaring victory over the Democrat witch hunt. He calls out the evil crimes of the Democrat party while Nancy Pelosi accuses the President of being sedated and knowing nothing of Prayer and Faith. Great guests on today's show include Tom Pappert, Gavin McInnes and Harrison For President. Owen Shroyer responds to a disgusting statement from AOC on the floor of Congress. By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!
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