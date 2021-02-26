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Episode 6 - Mom's Son Passes Out wearing mask, Speaks up and goes on Dr. Phil...This is her story
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110 views • February 26, 2021
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Join Carmen and Diane as they chat with Tawnya, the mom who's video went viral after her son passed out during P.E. class because he wasn't wearing a mask.
This is her story on what happened and her experience on the Dr. Phil Show.
KEY POINTS WE COVER:
The Flaws in the Science for Mask Safety and effectiveness (see the study below on
What you need to know about the new Covid vaccine. Why did it get passed in ¼ of the time than the FDA law
What the future looks like as long as we are being compliant and obedient
A message to the parents who are afraid to Speak up but know deep down something isn’t right about forcing their children to wear their masks
People to follow that are doing the work to spread awareness
What Carmen & Tawnya have to say to Dr Phil, the women on the show and everyone who watched it
Hear the Quote on Masks for Adults (the other side of masks)
Constitution overrules mandates
How to check states for changes happening
Gift for today:
Mask Madness
www.dianekazer.com/mask-madness
RESOURCES
Dr Cynthia Foster (follow her, the doctor Tawnya is working with in CA sharing a ton of info)
The Covid Cult by Tom Woods - this is a great video to watch https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S7MMFpiqjFU
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/12/10/dr-fauci-says-covid-vaccine-trials-on-pregnant-women-and-young-kids-could-begin-in-january.html
Tennessee Stands Website
https://thefederalist.com/2020/11/18/major-study-finds-masks-dont-reduce-covid-19-infection-rates/
* JOIN OUR EXCLUSIVE ACTION TAKERS & CHANGE MAKERS GROUP: https://dianekazer.com/action-takers-change-makers/
* Diane's website: www.dianekazer.com
* Killer Breasts Book: https://www.dianekazer.com/killer-breasts
* Explant Solution: https://www.overcomingbreastimplantillness.com
* Diane’s Detox Program: www.warriordetox.com
* Carmen Hunter Health - https://carmenhunterhealth.com/
* Health Coaches can follow Carmen here - https://carmen-hunter-health.mn.co/
* Health Coach Mentorship and Mastery Program - https://learn.instituteforfunctionalhealthcoaching.com/hcmm
Join Carmen and Diane as they chat with Tawnya, the mom who's video went viral after her son passed out during P.E. class because he wasn't wearing a mask.
This is her story on what happened and her experience on the Dr. Phil Show.
KEY POINTS WE COVER:
The Flaws in the Science for Mask Safety and effectiveness (see the study below on
What you need to know about the new Covid vaccine. Why did it get passed in ¼ of the time than the FDA law
What the future looks like as long as we are being compliant and obedient
A message to the parents who are afraid to Speak up but know deep down something isn’t right about forcing their children to wear their masks
People to follow that are doing the work to spread awareness
What Carmen & Tawnya have to say to Dr Phil, the women on the show and everyone who watched it
Hear the Quote on Masks for Adults (the other side of masks)
Constitution overrules mandates
How to check states for changes happening
Gift for today:
Mask Madness
www.dianekazer.com/mask-madness
RESOURCES
Dr Cynthia Foster (follow her, the doctor Tawnya is working with in CA sharing a ton of info)
The Covid Cult by Tom Woods - this is a great video to watch https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S7MMFpiqjFU
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/12/10/dr-fauci-says-covid-vaccine-trials-on-pregnant-women-and-young-kids-could-begin-in-january.html
Tennessee Stands Website
https://thefederalist.com/2020/11/18/major-study-finds-masks-dont-reduce-covid-19-infection-rates/
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