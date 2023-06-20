Unfortunately, eternity with God scares the heck off some people. Even though it will be the best part on how to conclude six thousand years and to start the millennium. What comes after that millennium? It will be eternity with the Trinity.









Salvation Prayer:





The Salvation Prayer must be said in a regular voice with meaning, and you must mean every word.

I accept Jesus Christ as my saviour. I confess that Jesus Christ is Lord in my heart. I believe He has risen from the dead. I repent and turn from my wicked ways. He shed His blood on the cross for my sins. I have been a sinner and recognize that I can't save myself. Lord Jesus, I trust in you right now to save me from all hellfire and, above all, take me into your Heavenly Kingdom. Thank you for my salvation, Lord. I want the best I can have from You, in Jesus' name, Amen.







The next prayer is the Our Father, and it is there to help you be clean of blemish.







The Our Father prayer must be said in a regular voice with meaning, and you must mean every word.

Our Father in heaven, Hallowed be Your name. Your kingdom come. Your will be done On earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our debts, As we forgive our debtors. And do not lead us into temptation, But deliver us from the evil one. For Yours is the kingdom and the power and the glory forever. Amen.





If you have decided to be part of God's family and have said that prayer, then Heaven has been open and all the angles in heaven has seen you and are so happy that you have come home. How to be strong? It is to read your bible. A King James Version is the bible to read but sometime people do have problem to understand, so you can also get a New King James Version and that will Bible will be easier to read. Then get a Greek and Hebrew Interlinear, you can get it through Google Play or Apple, and it is free.





