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The Great Reset | Mel K & Karen Kingston | Elites Have the Tech to Enslave, Kill & Disable the World
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303 views • April 19, 2022
“Klaus Schwab, Yuval Noah Harari and the Elites Have the Financial Resources, the Technology and the Media, Government and Social Influences to Harm, Disable, Disfigure, Enslave and Kill the American People NOW.” - Karen Kingston
52 Second clips - https://youtu.be/njtlC4PF-8w
52 Seconds - 1:40 https://youtu.be/ZtjqotMyw2Y
5:30-7:20 - Shows Nanorobots https://youtu.be/lA77zsJ31nA
The Internet of Things Patent: https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/04/24/12/7c8e8238f4ae9d/US20210082583A1.pdf
The Great Reset | Microchips Implanted In Your Hand and Under Your Skin Will Allow You to Buy or Sell: https://rumble.com/v10y221-the-great-reset-microchips-to-implant-under-your-skin.-most-likely-implante.html
Support Karen Kingston At: https://givesendgo.com/miFight
Learn More At: http://mifight.com/
Learn More About The Mel K Show Today At:
www.TheMelkShow.com
Learn More At:
https://www.coreysdigs.com/
Learn More About the Topics Covered on Today’s Show:
https://www.lucistrust.org/ - This is still located at the United Nations.
The 10 Point Strategy: https://www.studocu.com/en-us/document/covenant-college/corporate-law/the-tenpoint-plan-of-the-new-world-order-1/13471233
https://www.unesco.org/en
The Social Emotional Learning Score:
https://steinhardt.nyu.edu/ihdsc/on-the-ground/outcomes-beyond-test-scores-what-social-emotional-learning
Education International:
https://www.ei-ie.org/en
Who Is Leading “The Great Reset”? https://timetofreeamerica.com/who-is-the-man-leading-the-covid-19-great-reset-agenda
What Is “The Great Reset” Plan?
https://rumble.com/v10p38d-klaus-schwab-why-was-the-u.s.-moved-off-of-the-gold-standard-and-the-wef-fo.html
https://rumble.com/v10owkk-the-great-reset-the-great-reset-4th-industrial-revolution-changes-who-we-ar.html
How Will They Get Us There?
The Cost of Gas:
Consumer prices increased 8.5 percent in the year through March, the fastest inflation rate since 1981, buoyed by rising gas costs and higher rents — expenses that are stretching budgets and undermining confidence in the U.S. economy. https://www.nytimes.com/live/2022/04/12/business/cpi-inflation-report
April of 2020 Gas = $1.75 Per Gallon of Gas
April of 2022 Gas = $3.75 Per Gallon of Gas
Has Anything Only Increased by 8.5%?
Are We Witnessing the Intentional Destruction of the U.S. and World-Wide Economy?
The Cost of Meat:
January 2022 Boneless Sirloin Steak $10.83 Per Pound of Meat
January 2020 Boneless Sirloin Steak $7.50 Per Pound of Meat
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-03-01/u-s-beef-prices-are-set-to-rise-further-as-ranchers-costs-soar#:~:text=Average%20prices%20for%20U.S.%20beef,data%20going%20back%20to%201989.
Has Anything Only Increased by 8.5%?
Are We Witnessing the Intentional Destruction of the U.S. and World-Wide Economy?
The Cost of Lumber:
Lumber prices increased more than 60 percent from the beginning of September to mid-October, from less than $500 to more than $700 per thousand board feet.
https://www.familyhandyman.com/article/why-are-wood-prices-going-back-up/
Has Anything Only Increased by 8.5%?
Are We Witnessing the Intentional Destruction of the U.S. and World-Wide Economy?
52 Second clips - https://youtu.be/njtlC4PF-8w
52 Seconds - 1:40 https://youtu.be/ZtjqotMyw2Y
5:30-7:20 - Shows Nanorobots https://youtu.be/lA77zsJ31nA
The Internet of Things Patent: https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/04/24/12/7c8e8238f4ae9d/US20210082583A1.pdf
The Great Reset | Microchips Implanted In Your Hand and Under Your Skin Will Allow You to Buy or Sell: https://rumble.com/v10y221-the-great-reset-microchips-to-implant-under-your-skin.-most-likely-implante.html
Support Karen Kingston At: https://givesendgo.com/miFight
Learn More At: http://mifight.com/
Learn More About The Mel K Show Today At:
www.TheMelkShow.com
Learn More At:
https://www.coreysdigs.com/
Learn More About the Topics Covered on Today’s Show:
https://www.lucistrust.org/ - This is still located at the United Nations.
The 10 Point Strategy: https://www.studocu.com/en-us/document/covenant-college/corporate-law/the-tenpoint-plan-of-the-new-world-order-1/13471233
https://www.unesco.org/en
The Social Emotional Learning Score:
https://steinhardt.nyu.edu/ihdsc/on-the-ground/outcomes-beyond-test-scores-what-social-emotional-learning
Education International:
https://www.ei-ie.org/en
Who Is Leading “The Great Reset”? https://timetofreeamerica.com/who-is-the-man-leading-the-covid-19-great-reset-agenda
What Is “The Great Reset” Plan?
https://rumble.com/v10p38d-klaus-schwab-why-was-the-u.s.-moved-off-of-the-gold-standard-and-the-wef-fo.html
https://rumble.com/v10owkk-the-great-reset-the-great-reset-4th-industrial-revolution-changes-who-we-ar.html
How Will They Get Us There?
The Cost of Gas:
Consumer prices increased 8.5 percent in the year through March, the fastest inflation rate since 1981, buoyed by rising gas costs and higher rents — expenses that are stretching budgets and undermining confidence in the U.S. economy. https://www.nytimes.com/live/2022/04/12/business/cpi-inflation-report
April of 2020 Gas = $1.75 Per Gallon of Gas
April of 2022 Gas = $3.75 Per Gallon of Gas
Has Anything Only Increased by 8.5%?
Are We Witnessing the Intentional Destruction of the U.S. and World-Wide Economy?
The Cost of Meat:
January 2022 Boneless Sirloin Steak $10.83 Per Pound of Meat
January 2020 Boneless Sirloin Steak $7.50 Per Pound of Meat
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-03-01/u-s-beef-prices-are-set-to-rise-further-as-ranchers-costs-soar#:~:text=Average%20prices%20for%20U.S.%20beef,data%20going%20back%20to%201989.
Has Anything Only Increased by 8.5%?
Are We Witnessing the Intentional Destruction of the U.S. and World-Wide Economy?
The Cost of Lumber:
Lumber prices increased more than 60 percent from the beginning of September to mid-October, from less than $500 to more than $700 per thousand board feet.
https://www.familyhandyman.com/article/why-are-wood-prices-going-back-up/
Has Anything Only Increased by 8.5%?
Are We Witnessing the Intentional Destruction of the U.S. and World-Wide Economy?
Keywords
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