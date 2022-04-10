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Freedom Fest Sunshine Coast! Allona Lahn & Mike Simms.
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20 views • April 10, 2022
Freedom Fest Sunshine Coast. 9th April, 2022.
At a windswept Cotton Tree Park on the Sunshine Coast, Qld, Australia people gathered in solidarity for freedom, uniting to build communities and to help raise awareness about the medical tyranny and corrupt govt we all suffer from in Australia.
Qld Senate Candidate for the Informed Medical Options Party (IMOP), Allona Lahn.
She's one angry Mumma!
https://imoparty.com/Allona-Lahn
https://allona.com.au/
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/imopQLD/
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/informedmedicaloptionsparty/
Telegram - https://t.me/imoparty
ACT Senate Candidate for the Informed Medical Options Party, Michael Simms.
Michael is also the founder of the Millions March Against Mandatory Vaccination Australia.
https://www.facebook.com/MMAMVAUSTRALIA
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All rights reserved.
At a windswept Cotton Tree Park on the Sunshine Coast, Qld, Australia people gathered in solidarity for freedom, uniting to build communities and to help raise awareness about the medical tyranny and corrupt govt we all suffer from in Australia.
Qld Senate Candidate for the Informed Medical Options Party (IMOP), Allona Lahn.
She's one angry Mumma!
https://imoparty.com/Allona-Lahn
https://allona.com.au/
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/imopQLD/
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/informedmedicaloptionsparty/
Telegram - https://t.me/imoparty
ACT Senate Candidate for the Informed Medical Options Party, Michael Simms.
Michael is also the founder of the Millions March Against Mandatory Vaccination Australia.
https://www.facebook.com/MMAMVAUSTRALIA
Join Roobs' Flyers:
Telegram - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens/
Website - roobsflyers.com/
Email - [email protected]
* Subscribe to our new magazine! See website for details or email [email protected]
Thanks for watching.
All rights reserved.
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