Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Smart Waitress accepts Goldback
channel image
Goldbacks4U
1 Subscribers
80 views
Published 17 hours ago

The intro says: Prior to the video, we asked her if she wanted the goldback or cash and she said, hold on, I have to get this customer something. But really she went into the back and googled them and then came back. This is were the video starts.


We do this all over town, I would say about 50%- 60%  accept the Goldback. What the surprise was here is her young age sees the value. I guess there's still hope.

Keywords
goldcurrencyfiatsound moneygoldbacks

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket