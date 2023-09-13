Smart Waitress accepts Goldback

The intro says: Prior to the video, we asked her if she wanted the goldback or cash and she said, hold on, I have to get this customer something. But really she went into the back and googled them and then came back. This is were the video starts.
We do this all over town, I would say about 50%- 60% accept the Goldback. What the surprise was here is her young age sees the value. I guess there's still hope.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.