Smart Waitress accepts Goldback

The intro says: Prior to the video, we asked her if she wanted the goldback or cash and she said, hold on, I have to get this customer something. But really she went into the back and googled them and then came back. This is were the video starts.





We do this all over town, I would say about 50%- 60% accept the Goldback. What the surprise was here is her young age sees the value. I guess there's still hope.