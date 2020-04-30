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Only medical proven Coronavirus Cure - YouTube removed!
Supervasi
Supervasi
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57 views • April 30, 2020
Instant cure for COVID-19 – hidden in plain sight!
Download the free eBook at: https://bit.ly/3blSqZU
Already used in hospitals worldwide for other lung diseases.
300+ papers and clinical trials showing its success in treating pneumonia and ARDS – the actual causes of death in COVID-19.
Already prescribed by WHO and CDC as diagnostic procedure for COVID-19.
Needs to be included in hospital protocols to treat COVID-19 immediately, to stop further deaths and suffering, and free ourselves from lockdown.
Can also be used to cure chronic respiratory diseases like asthma, COPD, lung cancer, which kill at least 10 times more people every year than COVID-19.

For more details:
Download the free eBook for Medical Professionals at: https://bit.ly/3blSqZU
Read the FAQs at: https://www.supervasi.com/covid-19/faqs-general.html
FAQs for Medical Professionals: https://www.supervasi.com/covid-19/faqs-medical.html

Be part of the biggest magic show for humanity!

1) Share this video with everyone you can, especially medical professionals. We need to reach one billion views as fast as possible to save maximum lives and the lockdowns. Let’s make the cure even more viral than the virus!

2) Subscribe to our Brighteon channel for similar videos that explore the cure for COVID-19 and for other diseases which kill far more people that COVID-19: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/supervasi


3) Join our mailing list at https://www.supervasi.org for exclusive updates on the cure for COVID-19, respiratory diseases, and other solutions, are 100 times bigger.

4) Add subtitles to this video in all languages you know, to help reach the message to everyone. Read the guide to adding YouTube subtitles at: https://supervasi.com/contact/translate.html

Also join our “Supervasi Translators” Facebook Group to be part of a global community of Supervasis who’re using their language skills to help save lives.
https://www.facebook.com/groups/284759759207425/?ref=pages_profile_groups_tab&source_id=391018180937329

5) Join the COVID-19 discussion at our Facebook Groups “Supervasi Cure for COVID-19”

For Medical Professionals:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/271587137177452/?ref=pages_profile_groups_tab&source_id=391018180937329

For Concerned Citizens:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2613652062224339/?ref=pages_profile_groups_tab&source_id=391018180937329

6) Share your experiences, ideas, suggestions, and videos regarding the Lung Wash procedure for COVID-19, and how it can be implemented in hospitals worldwide. https://www.supervasi.com/contact/covid-feedback.html

Supervasi means “Super Citizen.” Be a Supervasi. Dare to care!

#coronavirus #dare2care #lungwash
Keywords
healthmedicalpandemicdoctorhospitalcoronaviruscovid19lungwashcovid curehospital procedure
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