Dr. Aseem Malhotra Concludes Study: COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout Must Be Stopped Immediately
Published a month ago |
https://gnews.org/articles/t53500771

Summary：Dr Aseem Malhotra, a consultant cardiologist published a peer reviewed paper in the International Journal of Insulin Resistance through critical analysis of randomized control trial data and real-world evidence of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines. He concluded that COVID-19 vaccines roll out must stop immediately until raw data has been released for fully independent scrutiny.

