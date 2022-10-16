Dr. Aseem Malhotra Concludes Study: COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout Must Be Stopped Immediately

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https://gnews.org/articles/t53500771
Summary：Dr Aseem Malhotra, a consultant cardiologist published a peer reviewed paper in the International Journal of Insulin Resistance through critical analysis of randomized control trial data and real-world evidence of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines. He concluded that COVID-19 vaccines roll out must stop immediately until raw data has been released for fully independent scrutiny.