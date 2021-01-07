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TruNews Headlines with Kerry Kinsey - January 7, 2021
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749 views • January 07, 2021
Jan 7, 2021
Courtesy of TruNews
Where’s the outrage for the Air Force veteran who was and shot killed Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol, new videos capture the disturbing death of Ashli Babbitt, Dr. David Martin says when you get the Covid vaccine;" You are injecting a chemical substance to induce illness,’ the inventor of the PCR test, the late Dr. Kary Mullis hammers Dr. Anthony Fauci’s lack of knowledge, on "Corona Crazy,’ it’s a Covid Crazy Canadian Crackdown, and with prompting from Jesus Christ find out how Kerry and Angela Kinsey helped save a TruNews viewer from taking his life.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-kerry-kinsey-january-7-2021
Courtesy of TruNews
Where’s the outrage for the Air Force veteran who was and shot killed Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol, new videos capture the disturbing death of Ashli Babbitt, Dr. David Martin says when you get the Covid vaccine;" You are injecting a chemical substance to induce illness,’ the inventor of the PCR test, the late Dr. Kary Mullis hammers Dr. Anthony Fauci’s lack of knowledge, on "Corona Crazy,’ it’s a Covid Crazy Canadian Crackdown, and with prompting from Jesus Christ find out how Kerry and Angela Kinsey helped save a TruNews viewer from taking his life.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-kerry-kinsey-january-7-2021
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