PANZER IV AT WAR IN WAR THUNDER AS GOOD AS REAL LIFE!

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I never finished the P4 Legend Series. Here it is! Me and a Squadmate play all the long barrel 75mm versions in 3 battles. The ending of the 2nd battle is epic, 1 Panzer IV stopping an enemy overrun attempt on our base. I found these battles very realistic and balanced, Sometimes you win the battle and still lose the war!