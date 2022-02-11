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NEW RITZ CARLTON BEING BUILT BY ILLEGALS ON LINCOLN RD, NO AFRICAN AMERICANS OBSERVED AT SITE
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31 views • February 11, 2022
During Black History month globalist cartels that finance BLM to race bait, refuse to employ african american construction workers on their Ritz Carlton site on LINCOLN road Scottsdale Arizona. I also observe no white american workers. All the workers I see are spanish speaking foreign latinos, probable illegal aliens.
NOTE: THE GLOBALISTS ARE FORCING THE BIOWEAPON, POISON JABS ON AMERICANS, EUROPEANS, NOT THEIR REPLACEMENT ILLEGAL "REFUGEE" SLAVES.
F. Roberts Construction on new Ritz Carlton luxury condos and resort.
949-689-6711
NOTE: THE GLOBALISTS ARE FORCING THE BIOWEAPON, POISON JABS ON AMERICANS, EUROPEANS, NOT THEIR REPLACEMENT ILLEGAL "REFUGEE" SLAVES.
F. Roberts Construction on new Ritz Carlton luxury condos and resort.
949-689-6711
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