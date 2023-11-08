Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NITROGEN 2000 The Dutch Farmers' Struggle
channel image
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
180 Subscribers
36 views
Published 17 hours ago

Nitrogen 2000 is a 45 minute documentary on the Dutch Farmer struggle of 2019-23.

70% of Holland is owned by small cattle farmers and since 2019, the Dutch government has been advocating a 50% forced buy out of their land. This amounts to a nationalization of a third of the territory of Holland. Will this plan play out? Will the farmers be able to resist this encroachment?

Watch and share the film to raise awareness of this important issue.

---------------------------------

Please donate to my work. I made this film for free to help save Holland from loosing it's patrimony.

https://bigpicture.watch/donations/support-our-work/

Sign up for email notifications of releases of BIG PICTURE films and interviews

https://bigpicture.watch/newsletter/

Keywords
nwonew world orderfascismtyrannyfarmersun agenda 21un agenda 2030great resetcorporate globalist crime syndicate land grab

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket